Lone Star Police find multiple narcotics, stolen handgun during traffic stop

LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) – The Lonestar Police Department has seized multiple narcotics and a weapon after a traffic stop for a defective headlight.

On Thursday, October 24th Sergeant Rathbun stopped a vehicle at the 500 Block of North Main St. for a defective headlight.

While making contact, the driver seemed deceptive and nervous leading to the suspicion of crimes other than the traffic offense.

The driver gave Sergeant Rathbun an open container of alcohol, saying he just poured it out and gave consent for Rathbun to search the vehicle.

Once Officer Paredes arrive on the scene, a search was started and the odor of marijuana was detected. Eventually, a small bag of marijuana was recovered from the vehicle.

The driver was placed in handcuffs and taken to a patrol unit.

Also recovered during the search was a large Crown Royal bag with ecstasy in the amount of 1000 pills, 10 bags of Cocaine, four bags of pills with both Xanax and Hydrocodone, another small bag of marijuana, and a loaded handgun.

Upon questioning, it was determined that the illegal narcotics were intended to be sold. The handgun recovered showed to be stolen out of Cass County, according to MCSO Dispatch.

The driver was arrested on multiple felony drug charges and felon in possession of a firearm.