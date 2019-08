LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale PD is searching for a woman who they say was involved in a hit-and-run parking lot at the Walmart parking lot.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt in the accident or what damage was caused by the collision.

The woman is driving a Maroon colored SUV, and could be a Kia Sportage.

If you know who this person is, please contact Detective Curtis Philpot by email at curtisp@lindaletx.gov on call 903-882-3313.