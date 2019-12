LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale PD is searching for two men believed to be responsible for a burglary at the Hampton Inn off the I-20 exit in Lindale.

Investigators say that several tools were stolen from a storage room and possibly put into duffel bags.

Their getaway vehicle is believed to be either a Chevy Silverado or a GMC Sierra pickup.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, please contact the Lindale Police Department.