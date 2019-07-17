Lindale man arrested in College Station for threatening two women

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man was arrested twice in less than a week, according to Brazos County judicial records.

Marion Falco, 21, was arrested for threatening two women on the Texas A&M campus. He also had a second arrest just six days prior for marijuana possession.

A report by WTAW, two women reported that Falco allegedly pointed a gun that was in a leather pouch or holster.

After he was later caught, Falco told police he intended for the women to think it was a gun; in reality, it was a quart-sized container of transmission fluid.