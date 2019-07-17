Breaking News
East Texas woman accused of murdering daughters expected to plead guilty

Lindale man arrested in College Station for threatening two women

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man was arrested twice in less than a week, according to Brazos County judicial records.

Marion Falco, 21, was arrested for threatening two women on the Texas A&M campus. He also had a second arrest just six days prior for marijuana possession.

A report by WTAW, two women reported that Falco allegedly pointed a gun that was in a leather pouch or holster.

After he was later caught, Falco told police he intended for the women to think it was a gun; in reality, it was a quart-sized container of transmission fluid.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC