Lindale man accused of setting hospital bed on fire pleads to criminal mischief, arson charge dismissed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year Lindale man who was accused of setting a hospital bed on fire in August 2018 has pled guilty to criminal mischief after the arson charge against him was dropped, according to Smith County judicial records.

Mason Wyatt was arrested last year at the UT Health Main Campus after he allegedly set fire to a hospital bed.

No one was injured in the incident.

While the arson charge was a second-degree felony, the criminal mischief charge is a simple state jail felony.

Wyatt will face a maximum of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

His sentencing hearing is set for August 5.