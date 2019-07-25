Killer of Maleah Davis indicted by Houston grand jury

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A grand jury indicted the man responsible for the death of four-year-old Maleah Davis Thursday morning.

Derion Vence,29, has been charged with one count of tampering with evidence. After the autopsy, Vence could face additional charges.

Maleah went missing in April when Vence told officials where to find her. Her remains were found in a trash bag beside an Arkansas highway in May.

Vence is expected to appear in court in September.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC