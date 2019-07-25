Killer of Maleah Davis indicted by Houston grand jury

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A grand jury indicted the man responsible for the death of four-year-old Maleah Davis Thursday morning.

Derion Vence,29, has been charged with one count of tampering with evidence. After the autopsy, Vence could face additional charges.

Maleah went missing in April when Vence told officials where to find her. Her remains were found in a trash bag beside an Arkansas highway in May.

Vence is expected to appear in court in September.

RELATED CONTENT: