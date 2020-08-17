Kilgore police searching for man suspected of stealing car from gas station

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in a theft over the weekend.

They are seeking information about the man pictured below who is suspected of stealing a car from Zippy J’s gas station on Saturday, August 15.

Police describe him as a white male with a dark, brown bushy beard. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray Chuck’s , and “badly white-washed shorts.”

If you have any information as to the identity of this suspect please email Detective Andre Phillips at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com or call(903) 218-6904 with your information.

