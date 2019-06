KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department seeks assistance in identifying a male and female for questioning.

According to Kilgore PD, they were seen driving a Gold Pontiac Sunfire.

If you have information on their identities, contact Detective Tim Dukes at (903) 218-6904 or emailed to Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com. Reference case #1906-0408.

Annonymous tips can be called in to the Gregg County Crimestoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or texted to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip.