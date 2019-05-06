Kilgore police arrest the suspect that drove through Veterans Memorial ‘intentionally’

UPDATE:

Kilgore Police said they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with the damage that was made to the Veterans Memorial Monument on Wednesday.

According to police authorities were able to locate the suspect and the vehicle after a tip helped break the case wide-open.

The case is still under investigation and further updates will follow once it has been finalized.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Kilgore Police Department is on the hunt for the person who they say intentionally drove through Veterans Memorial, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police say the incident was likely on Friday night and caused about $5,000 worth of damage.

The unknown person and vehicle crashed into the Veterans Memorial wall, a bench, a sign, then proceeded through the park and exited near the northern parking lot next to Driller Stadium.

Tire tracks indicate the vehicle may have struck a tree stump before leaving the park.

If you have any information about the person(s) responsible, please contact Det. John Rowe at 903-218-6906. Reference Case No. 1905-0198.

If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers organizations can pay tipsters cash for information that leads to the arrest of persons responsible for a crime or who are wanted on outstanding warrants. Your anonymous tip can save a life and help protect our community.

– Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 –

– Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-8477 –

You may also text an anonymous tip to TIP 411 by texting “KILGORE” followed by your tip information to # 847411.