Kilgore police arrest 4 in connection with multiple church burglaries

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police arrested four people in connection with multiple church burglaries over the past week.

An investigation started after burglaries at First Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church were reported over the weekend. After forensic evidence was analyzed and video surveillance was reviewed, police quickly identified multiple suspects.

Austin Metcalf, 24, of Beckville, was charged with burglary of a building (bond $50,000).

Justin Tracey, 25, of Kilgore, was charged with burglary of a building (bond $50,000), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Welch, 22, of Gilmer, was charged with a Gregg County warrant (bond $5,000), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Todd, 25, of Kilgore, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (bond $20,000).

The investigation is still active and police say they believe at least one more suspect is still at large.