KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car that is suspected in a home invasion.

The department said that the above-pictured car appears to be a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. There may also be some type of damage on the driver’s side.

The car is suspected to be involved in a home burglary back on August 27 where numerous items were taken.