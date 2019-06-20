Kayla Gomez’s accused killer has trial delayed fifth time, set for March 2020

Kayla Gomez’s accused killer Gustavo Zavala-Garcia has had his trial pushed back for the fifth time, according to online judicial records.

The trial is now set to start at 10 a.m. on March 16, 2020, with jury selection set to start on March 5.

His next court appearance will be July 11.

While there has been no official word on why it was pushed back in this instance, many of the past delays have been due to further testing of DNA evidence.

Zavala-Garcia was arrested back in November 2016 for the murder of Kayla Gomez, 10, and was one of the last people to see her before she went missing from the Bullard First Assembly Church on HWY 69.

Her body was later found in a well four days later off FM 2493 in Bullard.

Police alleged in the indictment that Zavala-Garcia sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault Kayla.

Investigators said that he then struck her with a blunt object and drowned her.

The case enraged the East Texas community and the Garcia defense team has taken notice.

Back in March, his lawyers filed a motion to change the location of the trial.

They argued that he would not be able to receive a fair trial because most East Texans have presumed him guilty.