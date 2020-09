HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – K9 Vic assisted Mount Enterprise Officer John Randolph with traffic stop.

Vic alerted Randolph the vehicle had narcotics in it.

A probable cause search was then made to the vehicle, due to Vic alerting the officers, which resulted in the officers finding over nine pounds of methamphetamine and two grams of heroin.

The suspect was arrested and booked in Rusk County Jail.