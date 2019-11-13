Jury to hear closing arguments in Mosley murder trial, begin deliberations Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to give closing arguments Wednesday morning in the capital murder trial of Dameon Mosley.

The state rested on Tuesday after three days of testimony and the defense rested after less than one.

The jury will be charged with deciding whether Mosley, 28, is guilty of simple felony murder or capital murder in the shooting death of Billy Stacks, 62. Mosley shot Stacks during a robbery of a Tyler Conoco gas station back in January 2017.

Defense lawyers said in their opening statements back on November 7 that Mosley was the killer, but the gun went off accidentally during a brief struggle with Stacks. They argue that this would not make Mosley guilty of capital murder, which requires either a sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

In his opening statement back on Thursday, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman described security video where Mosley is standing over Stacks as he is dying and does not appear to react or offer him any help.

If Mosley were to be found guilty of felony murder, he would face 5-99 years. Judge Kennedy offered the jury the option for the lesser charge to be included for the deliberations.

After the robbery, the three took off in a getaway vehicle that headed up near HWY 271. By sheer luck, a responding Tyler PD officer spotted the car as it was leaving the area and began to pursue it.

He was able to locate the car with Mosley, KeDarius Oliver, and LaMarcus Hannah. Oliver and Hannah have also been charged with capital murder for their involvement but have not faced their trials.

No matter what charge the jury convicts Mosley of, the jury will have to remain for a sentencing phase to see how long Mosley will be behind bars.