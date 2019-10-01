Jury set to begin day 2 of deliberations in Dallas ex-cop’s murder trial

DALLAS (KETK) – The jury for the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor in his apartment is set to resume their second day of deliberations on Tuesday.

Amber Guyger is charged with murder in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean. The judge gave the jury the option to also convict her of manslaughter.

Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a 13-hour shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.

Prosecutors say it’s absurd to suggest Guyger didn’t know she was in the wrong apartment.

Guyger was fired from the department in the weeks following the shooting before being charged with murder.