Jury sentences man to 10 years in prison for assault of East Texas police officer

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man will spend the next 10 years behind bars after a jury sentenced him for assaulting a Big Sandy Police Officer earlier this year.

Back on January 31, Carroll was seen by Officer Taylor Fast stumbling across HWY 80 and believed he was drunk. Taylor attempted to arrest him when Carroll hit him in the face.

During the ensuing fight, Carroll grabbed Taylor’s taser and charged him. Taylor was able to subdue him and place him into custody.

Carrol has a lengthy rap sheet that includes assaulting family members and drug possession.

Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd thanked the jury for their strong sentence and for supporting law enforcement.