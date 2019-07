Jury selection has begun for a Mineola man accused of murdering a 19-year-old in 2014.

Jason Russel Walters is accused of shooting 19-year-old Christopher Griffin at the EZ Mart on North Pacific Street.

According to judicial records, the trial is set to run through July 26.

Griffin was killed after an argument that started inside the store went into the alley outside, according to Mineola police.