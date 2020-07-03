Jacksonville teenager arrested after weeks-long investigation involving East Texas Anti-Gang Center

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man is behind bars this morning after an early-morning bust by multiple agencies.

According to a statement, 17-year-old Cayden Lyons was taken into custody in the 600 block of Nacogdoches Street around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Lyons was booked for Engaging in Criminal Activity and bond has been set at $1 million. No details were released on what Lyons is accused of, but Chief Joe Williams called his arrest a “high-risk operation.” He was also arrested for possession of marijuana.

“This joint operation is the culmination of weeks’ worth of investigations and is just the first step in arresting individuals engaged in illegal activities in the Jacksonville area. We are very appreciative of the support from our law enforcement partners.” Chief Joe Williams

Involved in the investigation were the Texas Department of Public Safety, Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Department as well as members of the East Texas Anti-Gang Center.