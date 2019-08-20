Jacksonville PD investigating threat to ‘shoot up every school in 30-mile radius’

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police are investigating a threat left on their Facebook page to “shoot up every school and day care within a 30-mile radius then I’m coming for your officers.”

JPD has notified surrounding schools and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. The department does not believe that the threat is credible.

Investigators are working to identify the Facebook profile. The threat was received Tuesday morning at 6:12 a.m.

Anyone with information related to these offense is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.