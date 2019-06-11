Jacksonville man indicted for capital murder after shooting in January

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KETK) - A Jacksonville man has been indicted by a grand jury on a capital murder charge from an apartment shooting back in January.

London Castleberry, 33, came into the Jacksonville Police station and confessed to shooting someone at the Travis Towers Apartments.

Officers headed to the scene where they found Robert Barclay dead.

Castleberry remains in the Cherokee County Jail.