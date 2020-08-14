Investigators still searching for motive in 5-year-old’s murder

WILSON, North Carolina (KETK/WRAL) – North Carolina police say they are still looking for a motive in the murder of a 5-year-old boy who was shot to death at point-blank range while playing in his front yard.
Cannon Hinnant was riding a bike outside his father’s home when 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms allegedly walked up and shot him.
“They were just playing in the yard like any other day,” Austin Hinnant said Thursday of Cannon and his 8- and 7-year-old sisters.
Sessoms was their next door neighbor and had dinner with Hinnant just days before the killing.
Hinnant said that he heard a gunshot as his fiancée walked into the house at 5:30 p.m. Sessoms was charged with first-degree murder in Cannon’s death and was arrested on Monday after a manhunt.