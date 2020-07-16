Investigation lands Marshall man in jail on drugs, gun charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) — An East Texas man accused of having drugs and a gun in his home is behind bars following an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

According to HSCO, Kent Dwayne Boyd, 59, of Marshall is charged with:

  • possession of a controlled substance
  • possession of dangerous drugs
  • possession of drug paraphilia
  • unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

The arrest happened Wednesday evening around 3:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1997 West in Marshall.

The sheriff’s office says a search warrant was issued as a result of an investigation by narcotics investigators. The warrant was served without incident.

Deputies were able seizure of about one ounce of methamphetamine, miscellaneous prescription pills, and a rifle.

Boyd was taken to the Harrison County Jail and he was booked for his charges. The investigation is still ongoing.

