Investigation lands Marshall man in jail on drugs, gun charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) — An East Texas man accused of having drugs and a gun in his home is behind bars following an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.
According to HSCO, Kent Dwayne Boyd, 59, of Marshall is charged with:
- possession of a controlled substance
- possession of dangerous drugs
- possession of drug paraphilia
- unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
The arrest happened Wednesday evening around 3:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1997 West in Marshall.
The sheriff’s office says a search warrant was issued as a result of an investigation by narcotics investigators. The warrant was served without incident.
Deputies were able seizure of about one ounce of methamphetamine, miscellaneous prescription pills, and a rifle.
Boyd was taken to the Harrison County Jail and he was booked for his charges. The investigation is still ongoing.