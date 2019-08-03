Warrants issued for illegal gambling in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At 6:00 p.m. on Friday, two illegal gambling businesses were served with search warrants by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

Nine arrests were made as part of an ongoing joint investigation, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our office, along with the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office, has provided due notice to each illegal gambling establishment to cease their criminal conduct and comply with the law. Failing to follow the law after receiving such notice is offensive to our law enforcement efforts in Van Zandt County,” said Sheriff Dale Corbett.

The investigation is part of a joint operation where 40 citations were issued and eight people were arrested on July 20 for illegal gambling in Van Zandt County.

“We will continue our investigation and will continue to close these establishments. We have an obligation to enforce the law in a fair and impartial manner, regardless of who you are,” said Sheriff Corbett said.

