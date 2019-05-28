Live Now
Identity released in Kilgore Harris Street Park damage

Maldonado-Martinez

Kilgore Police Department has identified the individual responsible for damage to the Harris Street Park.

The Harris Street Park is a veteran’s memorial in Kilgore.

Jose Maldonado-Martinez, 22, of Kilgore turned himself in for the damages on May 10th. 

Maldonado confessed to driving under the influence and driving into the park. After the crash, Maldonado fled the scene without contacting the city.

Justice of the Peace Talyna Carlson issued a $20,000 bond when the arrest warrant was issued on May 15th.

Maldonado posted bond and awaits final decision of his case. If convicted, Maldonado faces a fine up to $2,000 with up to six months in jail. 

Maldonado does not have a previous criminal record. 

