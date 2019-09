HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Deep East Texas Crimestopper are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect responsible for taking lawn care equipment from Huntington ISD.

The man caught on camera took an edger, hedge trimmer, blower, and trimmers.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2429558403996016

If you recognize the man in the video, please contact the Deep East Texas Crimestoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.