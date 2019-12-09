Houston man arrested in Nacogdoches with 10 pounds of cocaine, two stolen guns

Breaking News
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Houston man was arrested by Nacogdoches County deputies for having more than 10 pounds of cocaine in his car along with two stolen guns.

Winston Freeman, 62, was stopped for traffic violations just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning on HWY 59 North. Deputies said that he appeared extremely nervous and quickly admitted he kept crack cocaine in the car for “personal use.”

Upon further search, they found 10.4 pounds of cocaine, marijuana, and two guns that turned out to be stolen from Houston and Waco.

Freeman was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

