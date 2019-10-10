Houston 63-year-old dies in East Texas crash, police find more than 150 pounds of weed

Breaking News
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – A Houston man was killed in a wreck outside of Diboll on Tuesday and police found approximately 165 pounds of marijuana in the car.

According to DPS officials, 63-year-old Stevenson McClendon experienced a medical emergency while driving down US HWY 59 just three miles south of Diboll.

This caused his 2018 Chevrolet pickup to leave the road, where it struck a guardrail and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

