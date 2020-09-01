Hotel robber shoves pregnant clerk in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) At a Fairfield Inn in Marshall, an individual had shoved a pregnant woman while committing theft from the hotel register.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 105 West Interstate 20.

According to the release, detectives investigating this case had knowledge of a similar theft at the Holiday Inn and Express & Suites around the same area which occurred last Friday.

Officials identified the suspect as Glenn Earl Johnson.

The suspect at the Fairfield Inn robbery fled from the Marshall Police Patrol Officers and was arrested after a brief pursuit. He was positively identified at Johnson and has been taken into custody for both crimes.

In the past, Glenn Earl Johnson has been arrested seven times for accounts of theft.