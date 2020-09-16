Historic statue of Jesus in Texas cathedral destroyed

EL PASO, Texas (KETK/KTSM) – A historic Sacred Heart of Jesus statue inside St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso was found to be destroyed on Tuesday.

The statue was nearly 90 years old and was located in the center behind the altar. The church had been open and available for prayer.

“I am in shock and we at the Cathedral are heartbroken over such an unexpected situation. As sad as I am to see a statue attacked and destroyed, I am grateful that it was not a living person. But a statue, particularly this statue, concretizes and connects us to persons and ideals that are not visible to our eyes. They reveal to us realities that are close to us, but unseen.” Bishop Seitz

A suspect has been detained by the El Paso Police Department and is still investigating the incident. Seitz added that “he certainly must be a person who is greatly disturbed to have attacked this peaceful place in our city…He will be in my prayers.”

This is not the first time an El Paso church has been vandalized. In fact, it’s the second time St. Patrick’s has been vandalized in the last 18 months.