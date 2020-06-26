Heroin dealer arrested in Henderson County, found in Chandler attic

Breaking News
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A wanted felon who was found hiding in an attic south of Chandler has been found by a Henderson County Deputy.

Dock Berry, 29, was arrested after he was found with heroin, methamphetamines, and distribution materials in an attic of a home in the 900 block of Beachside Drive.

Berry was wanted for a parole violation. An anonymous tip led to his capture.

“Unfortunately, while finding meth is not that surprising,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, “adding heroin to the mix is disturbing. We are seeing a rise in use of that particular drug not only here, but across the country.”

Berry was also found wtih digital scales and clear plastic baggies.

