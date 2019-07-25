Henderson woman convicted of arson in torching of Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas woman who torched a Shreveport man’s mobile home following a domestic breakup in 2017 was convicted of simple arson Wednesday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, it only took the seven-woman, five-man jury 20 minutes to come back with a guilty verdict against Bridget Nicole Ebarb, 37, of Henderson.

The jury found that Ebarb intentionally set fire to the mobile home inside the Stonegate Mobile Home Community in the 6800 block of West 70th Street on August 27, 2017.

Her ex-boyfriend called 911 to report the fire and told investigators that Henderson had set it.

She was arrested at the scene the same day.

Since damages exceeded $500, the penalty Ebarb faces when sentenced could be up to 15 years in prison.

