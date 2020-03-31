Breaking News
Henderson man accused of Sunday murder turns himself in

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man is accused of murder from a shooting on Sunday night has turned himself in to police.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Gary Jordan Jr. turned himself in at 2:45 a.m. at the Henderson Police Department.

He is accused of shooting 45-year-old Sabrien Walton in the 700 block of Wilson Street. Officials with the department have not released a possible motive for the killing.

Jordan is currently awaiting arraignment in the Rusk County Jail and bond has not been set.

