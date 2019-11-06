Henderson ISD school board member indicted for criminal mischief against opponent

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD school board member Jonathan Best has been indicted on a criminal mischief charge for allegedly sabotaging his opponent Adam Duey.

Best is accused of hiring teenagers to steal signs as well as putting sugar in the gas tank of Duey’s truck in an attempt to hold on to his seat on the Henderson ISD school board.

He has vehemently denied the allegations and released a statement through his lawyer. It read in part:

“Jon knows he did not ask these boys to do any of the mischief for him, nor did he pay them to remove any signs or damage any vehicle.”

The charge against Best is a state jail felony and he can face up to two years in prison if convicted.

Duey wound up unseating Best in the Nov. 5 election 298-170.

