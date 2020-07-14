Henderson County officials looking for two suspects in manslaughter case

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals involved in a crime.

Joseph Luna and Lacy Wilkerson are wanted for the manslaughter of a man over the weekend in Brownsboro.

Both are believed to have left the area, according to officials.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (903)675-5128 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.

This is a developing story.