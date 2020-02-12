Henderson County Jailer fired after being charged with sexually assaulting an inmate

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County jailer has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting an inmate, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Rashaan Miller, of Athens, was booked into the Henderson County jail on charges of sexual assault after a report was made by an inmate on Tuesday evening.

Hillhouse said that after the inmate made the report, he immediately called the Texas Rangers and the DA’s office to launch an investigation.

An arrest warrant for Miller was signed by 173rd District Judge Dan Moore. Miller’s bail has been set at $75,000.

Miller had worked as a jailer for just over a year before he was fired on Wednesday, according to Hillhouse.