Harrison County SWAT team arrests seven for meth, marijuana

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County SWAT Team was deployed to a Marshall home at 405 Spruce St. in a narcotics raide on Thursday at noon.
The raid occured at noon and the warrant was served without incident.
Investigators found meth, prescription pills, and marijuana. Also, a 2-year-old child was found living in the house and was taken away by Child Protective Services.
Here is a list of who was charged in the bust:
- Kelvin Brown, 42
- Deandre Brown, 22
- Marcus Gray, 43
- Martial Butler, 32
- Brittany Mackinnon, 29
- Laken Williams, 31
- Aleasha Evans, 38
All are sitting in the Harrison County Jail awaiting arraignment. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.