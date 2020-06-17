Gun shop in Jacksonville robbed after vehicle plows through storefront

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating an overnight burglary at a local business.

According to the store owner, The Gun Room in Jacksonville was broken into around midnight Tuesday after a vehicle plowed through the front of the shop.

“My family received a call from the alarm company saying that there had been a break-in around midnight. The police showed up and my family showed up and determined there was a break-in as reported.” Susan Kast, daughter of owner









No word on what type of vehicle was used, but the owners say they believe at least two guns were taken. Right now, they estimate the damages caused to the store front could cost at least $20,000.

“There’s a whole lot of damage just for a few guns doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. It doesn’t seem like it was a well thought out plan by any means. I hope the person that did this gets caught because the amount of damage they caused is going to outweigh the amount of merchandise they were able to steal.”

They believe the value of the guns that were stolen is around $2,000.

We have reached out to the police department for more details and will update this story when they become available.