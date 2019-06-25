Gun Barrel City man with lengthy criminal record arrested for possession of meth

A Gun Barrel City man was arrested for meth possession, according to a released from Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

John George Desanto, 58, was being investigated by Narcotics Investigator’s with the Sheriff Office and executed a search warrant signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee.

DeSanto has a lengthy criminal record, and this was his 24th arrest in the past sixteen years.

He has past convictions of engaging in criminal activity, assault with a deadly weapon, and drug possession.