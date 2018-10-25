Guilty plea entered in Marshall-Carthage drug ring
CARTHAGE, Texas (LNJ) - A Carthage man has pleaded guilty and more details have emerged about what federal authorities say was a drug ring selling methamphetamine and cocaine in Marshall and Carthage.
Dannie Lothario Ingram, 53, of Carthage, pleaded guilty October 16 to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine base and methamphetamine) before federal Judge K. Nicole Mitchell in Tyler.
He has not been sentenced.
According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, Ingram was one of 13 East Texans arrested in July as part of a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Panola County Sheriff's Office investigation, court records show.
Ingram acknowledged he and others operated trap houses — at least three of which were in Carthage — and that Ingram worked out of a Locust Street drug house in Carthage to conduct drug deals.
The others arrested and charged in the case with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine base and methamphetamine) are:
- Jason Lee Allison of DeBerry
- Derek Ray Harrison of Carthage
- Alonzo “Big Low” Macon Jr. of Marshall
- Jerry Lee “Quarterback” Allison of Beckville
- Kendrick Wayne “K-Will” Willie of Carthage
- Christopher Jabar “Redman” Patterson of Carthage
- Oran Okeefe “Keke” Gipson of Carthage
- Markeistus Jermaine “Slim” Gipson of Carthage
- Quantarius Oneal “Man Matlock” Ingram of Carthage
- Darius Jerome Williams of Carthage
- Branon Romez “Brant” Ware of Carthage
- Jerry Lynn “Foots” Allen of Carthage
Federal authorities also have charged Harrison, Macon, Jerry Allison, Patterson, Williams and Ware with felon in possession of a firearm.
All of the other defendants still faces charges in the case.
