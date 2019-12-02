UPDATE: Gregg County murder suspect identified, details still unclear

UPDATE (9:00 A.M.) – Gregg County officials have released the name of the suspect from a murder Monday afternoon.
Penelope Ann Sout, 56, was charged with one count of murder for an incident that left one dead around 2:15 p.m.
The victim’s name has not been released and details surrounding the crime are still unknown.
A search of public records shows that she had a previous conviction for a DWI back in 2007.
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single homicide that happened Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at the 3800 block of FM 2087 around 2:15 p.m.
One suspect has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story and KETK will update as information becomes available.