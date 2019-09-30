Gregg County Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills suspect after violent fight on I-20

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gregg County Sherrif’s deputy shot and killed a burglary suspect after a “violent encounter” late Sunday night, according to Deputy Josh Tubb.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress, just off I-20 on West Access Road near mile marker 591.

When a deputy arrived on scene, the deputy learned that the homeowner had shot at the burglar. Tubb said it was unclear if the homeowner hit the suspect with any of his shots.

The man took across I-20 into the eastbound ditch where the deputy tried to use his taser to subdue him, but it was ineffective. Tubb said that a “”violent encounter ensued after the deputy tried to take him into custody.

The deputy then pulled his gun and shot the man. The suspect was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall where he later died.

Tubb said the deputy was transported to a separate hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The Texas Rangers are heading up the investigation into the shooting, which is standard protocol for deputy-involved shootings.