Gregg County investigators searching for suspect involved in shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County investigators are looking for information regarding a Sunday afternoon shooting.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at Barracudas Gas and Grill, according to Lieutenant Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

The restaurant is located on Highway 149 in Easton, just north of the Gregg County line.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the shooter left the scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anybody with information to contact them right away.

Investigators are actively searching the scene, and KETK will update you as we learn more information.