Gorman coach’s sexual assault trial delayed one week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Bishop Gorman assistant basketball coach will have his attempted sexual assault trial delayed one week, according to Smith County judicial records.

Jakeal Lockett, 25, is accused of breaking into a UT Tyler student’s apartment back in February with the intent to sexually assault her.

His trial was scheduled to start Monday, August 19 but 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell gave him a one-week continuance until August 26 because his attorney would be “unavailable.”

According to the arrest warrant, Lockett allegedly broke into the victim’s apartment at 1:30 a.m. on February 24 using a master key he stole from his girlfriend, who was an RA for the apartment complex.

The document reads that he “[grabbed] her several times utilizing both of his arms… and then attempting to kiss her on the mouth without the victim’s effective consent.”

Lockett then reportedly called the victim by her name on multiple occasions. They had previously met twice because the victim’s sister played basketball for a Tyler private school.

The victim, who is not identified, finally pushed Lockett off of her. Before he left, Lockett took a receipt off a Whataburger bag that had his name on it. He then allegedly returned to his girlfriend’s apartment.

Lockett was an assistant men’s basketball coach and the head middle school boy’s coach at Bishop Gorman. The school released a statement at the time of his arrest that Lockett would be placed on indefinite leave and would not be allowed to have contact with students.

He is no longer listed on the Gorman website as an employed coach. The school said that this is normal because assistants are hired on a year-by-year basis.

The incident occurred just one week before the Gorman men’s team made a historic run to the State Final Four for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Former player Jake Smith, who now plays football for Texas A&M, in a since-deleted tweet expressed support for Lockett and wanted to wait for the facts to come out.

Lockett has been held in the Smith County jail on a $250,000 bond since being arrested on March 4. If convicted, he faces between 5-99 years in prison.