Gladewater man sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of a child

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gladewater man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilting to sexually assaulting a child.

Christopher Squires, 32, was arrested for an incident from July 2017. He had been held on a $75,000 bond by White Oak police.

The sentenced was handed down by 124th District Jude Alfonso Charles. Squires will not be eligible for parole until 2034.

Once Squires is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office wrote on Facebook: