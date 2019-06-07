Gladewater man pleads guilty to pointing rifle at officers; faces minimum of 10 years in prison

A Gladewater man pled guilty on Friday to two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, according to online judicial records.

David Neill, 26, back in 2018 pointed a rifle at police officers after they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

He refused to comply with their demands to lower his weapon then pointed the rifle at him.

Officers then shot at him three times. Neill was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

Neill also has an outstanding charge for drug possession. He has pled not guilty.

Records do not state when Neill is scheduled to be sentenced. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years if the sentences run consecutively and a maximum sentence of over 100 years.