Gladewater man charged with pushing person out of moving vehicle, led police on multi-county chase

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Longview police have booked a man for allegedly pushing a person out of a moving vehicle and then leading police on a high-speed chase through multiple counties.

32-year-old Timothy Means was booked on aggravated assault and Evading arrests with a vehicle charges.

Police responded to the victim being pushed out of the vehicle at 9:03 p.m. on N. Eastman Road. After locating him, Means led police on a chase that extended into Upshur County.

Officer deployed a tire deflation device to bring Means to a stop without incident on HWY 271.