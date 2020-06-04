Gentry Donuts robbed, Andy’s Frozen Custard vandalized overnight in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating two incidents in downtown Tyler after Gentry Donuts was robbed and Andy’s Frozen Custard was vandalized.

It is unknown if the two incidents are connected. Police are reviewing security tapes to see if any suspects can be identified.

At Gentry Donuts, the drive-thru window was smashed. According to the owner, a cash register was stolen along with other food and drinks. Andy’s Frozen Custard had multiple front windows smashed, but it is unknown if anything was taken.

It is also unclear as of this writing if they are related to the protests that have been taken place this week after the death of George Floyd.

Despite incidents of rioting and looting in many areas across the country, the Tyler protests have remained peaceful. Earlier this week, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith was seen marching with the protestors.

The only noteworthy moment of tension this week was when some protestors on Sunday began to block traffic in the downtown square.

After blocking multiple lanes for just under four minutes, other protestors pulled them out of the roadway, saying that the wrong message was being sent.

This is a developing story and KETK News will updates it as more information becomes available.