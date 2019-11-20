Generator stolen from Alto food pantry, second time this year

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – A generator has been stolen from the Alto food pantry for the second time this year, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

The Chaparral Center said that the robbery occurred between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Volunteers had to distribute more than 8,000 pounds of food to keep it from going bad.

The Center is worried that the next extended power outage they will not have a generator to keep the freezers running. Also stolen in the robbery were gas cans and they were found later on the side of a road.

If you have any information regarding this theft, please call 936-465-9797