Breaking News
East Texas pastor charged for molesting a child over several years
1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

Generator stolen from Alto food pantry, second time this year

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police-car-with-emergency-lights-on-jpg_20160111122145-159532

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – A generator has been stolen from the Alto food pantry for the second time this year, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

The Chaparral Center said that the robbery occurred between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Volunteers had to distribute more than 8,000 pounds of food to keep it from going bad.

The Center is worried that the next extended power outage they will not have a generator to keep the freezers running. Also stolen in the robbery were gas cans and they were found later on the side of a road.

If you have any information regarding this theft, please call 936-465-9797

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC