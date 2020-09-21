Frankston man arrested after leading Smith County officials on motorcycle chase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County Deputy initiated a traffic stop earlier this morning around 7 for an individual riding a motorcycle at State Hwy 155 south near CR 189.

As the deputy exited his partol vehicle, the driver sped away northbound on HWY 155.

The deputy then went on a chase after the suspect.

The pursuit continued north on HWY 155 until the suspect turned left onto FM 2661 and continued towards State Hwy 31 West.

At State Hwy 31 West, the suspect made a right turn and headed east toward Tyler.

Once inside the city limits of Tyler, the suspect ended up on S. Vine St. where he proceeded south. He then made a right turn onto S. Glenwood Avenue and then took a quick left onto Outer Dr.

Her continued south on Outer Dr. until the road came to a dead end inside the TISD bus barn parking lot.

The suspect proceeded through the parking lot and exited onto S. Eaglewood Avenue and then made a right onto W. Seventh St.

The suspect’s motorcycle struck a curb where he lost control and accelerated into a wood line on the north side of the roadway.

After the suspect wrecked his motorcycle, he was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified at Thomas Paul White, 49, of Frankston, Texas.

He was transported to UT Health where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

White was subsequently booked into the Smith County Jail for the on-site charge of Evading with a Vehicle, a 3rd degree felony, along with warrants of Theft and Unauthorised Use of a Vehicle.

White’s arrest history spans 20 years and has been arrested over 20 times with the following: