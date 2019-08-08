Four women busted for meth in separate raids

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – Just two days after a K-9 officer found nearly $23,000 worth of meth in a Chandler car, four women were busted in the same town on Wednesday for meth possession during two separate raids, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

“The good people of Chandler have rightfully brought to our attention the problem with drugs in that area. We listened, and this week we have put these dealers and users behind bars.” Sheriff Hillhouse

In the first bust, Destini Ivie, 24, and Amanda Galyeon, 42, were arrested in the 20000 block of Shady drive for possession of a controlled substance.

In a second raid on Spring Valley Rd, Shelly Hagler Allen, 50, and Sandra Shanks Taylor, 70, were arrested.

Multiple firearms and meth were seized at the scene. Both search warrants were signed by Judge McKee.